Pakistan’s T20 World Cup kit officially unveiled

The highly-anticipated Pakistan’s T20 World Cup kit has finally been unveiled Monday.

The kit dubbed as the ‘Thunder Jersey’22’ was accidently leaked online on Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) official site earlier in the day.

However, the kit has formally been unveiled in a video featuring Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam, vice-captain Shadab Khan, pacer Naseem Shah, woman team’s Fatima Sana and Kainat Imtiaz.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐚𝐥!



Presenting the official Pakistan T20I Thunder Jersey'22 ⚡



Order the official 🇵🇰 shirt now at https://t.co/A91XbZsSbJ#GreenThunder pic.twitter.com/BX5bdspqt1 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 19, 2022

It was removed after a very short duration from PCB’s merchandise site. A few cricket fans managed to get the screenshots of the new kit and posted in online.

The kit has a mixed reaction on social media with some fans are liking it, while some are trolling the new jersey by comparing it with the ‘watermelon’.

@TheRealPCB released the new kit for the @T20WorldCup on their website by mistake as they didn’t officially release it as of yet. The website is down now. Thoughts about the kit?#Pakistan #PakistanCricket #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/dRAt15mzvO — Moaz Saeed (@lazeezghaleez) September 19, 2022

Pakistan's probable T20WC kit pic.twitter.com/4Ijo7QbY5K — Owais Fayyaz (@OwaisFayyazz) September 19, 2022