Cricket

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup kit officially unveiled

Tournament will be played in Australia in October-November
Samaa Web Desk Sep 19, 2022
<p>Photo: Twitter</p>

The highly-anticipated Pakistan’s T20 World Cup kit has finally been unveiled Monday.

The kit dubbed as the ‘Thunder Jersey’22’ was accidently leaked online on Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) official site earlier in the day.

However, the kit has formally been unveiled in a video featuring Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam, vice-captain Shadab Khan, pacer Naseem Shah, woman team’s Fatima Sana and Kainat Imtiaz.

It was removed after a very short duration from PCB’s merchandise site. A few cricket fans managed to get the screenshots of the new kit and posted in online.

The kit has a mixed reaction on social media with some fans are liking it, while some are trolling the new jersey by comparing it with the ‘watermelon’.

