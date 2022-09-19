Will The Sandman 2 release on Netflix?

Netflix’s fans are eager for the second season of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman after the phenomenal success of season one.

The first season of The Sandman made its premiere on Netflix in August this year. Consisting of 10 episodes, the series covered two parts – Preludes & Nocturnes and The Doll’s House – of comics of the same name.

The Economic Times reported that season one earned immense viewership and remained in the top 5 English shows on Netflix.

“The huge viewership of the show opened up the possibility for a season two,” the report said.

Also, the last episode of the show ended on a cliffhanger leaving fans speculating that season two of The Sandman will arrive soon.

The writer of The Sandman’s comics and show revealed on Twitter that the script of season two has been written and the VFX department is working on it, which further elevated the excitement of the fans.

However, there’s no official announcement by The Sandman’s team regarding filming of the new season.