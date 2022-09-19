Moeen Ali opens up about ‘special’ Pakistan tour

England’s stand-in captain Moeen Ali has opened up about touring Pakistan, ahead of the seven-match T20I series against the home side.

The Birmingham-born’s family background is both English and Pakistani.

“When my grandfather Shafayat came to England from Pakistan after the Second World War, I doubt even he would have imagined that his grandson would return to the country of his heritage and represent his adopted country as a professional sportsman,” Ali wrote in his column for The Daily Mail.

“I have been privileged enough to do many overseas trips as an England cricketer from Australia to South Africa to the Caribbean but this tour to Pakistan might be the most special of the lot.

“It was a real pinch-me moment when we got off the plane at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi in our England gear.

“This country holds a special place in my heart, for it was here where my mother was born and it was in Karachi where my dad and his twin brother had their lives saved by a doctor when they were seven months old.”

Pakistan and England continue their build-up for next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia when they begin a seven-match series in Karachi on Tuesday – the tourists’ first visit since 2005.

The first four matches are in Karachi on September 20, 22, 23 and 25 with the final three in Lahore on September 28, 30 and October 2.

A head-of-state style security cordon is being thrown around the England entourage, similar to that successfully employed for the Australia tour.