Kate Winslet falls during shooting

Hollywood Diva Kate Winslet is all fit to return to work after she fell on the set of her upcoming movie in Crotia.

The actress was busy in shooting of the historical drama film Lee where the accident occurred.

However, her reps confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Kate Winslet was fine. She will return to the set for shooting this week.

“Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production,” her team said. “She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”

The 46-year-old Oscar winner will portray photographer Lee Miller in the film that focuses on her life, including her work as a war correspondent for Vogue during World War II.