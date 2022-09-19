Punjab lodges terror case against PMLN leaders over spewing ‘religious hatred’

The Punjab government has lodged a terror case against PML-N leaders accusing them of spewing religious hatred after PML-N’s Javed Latif held a press conference about Imran Khan’s statements involving religion.

Punjab Home Minister Colonel (retired) Hashim Dogar announced the registration of the FIR against Javed Latif and Marriyum Aurangzeb at the Green Town Police Station in Lahore.

The managing director of the state-run PTV and a program producer have also been nominated in the case registered under section 9/11x3 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), said Dogar in a tweet.

Dogar also shared a copy of the FIR, which was lodged on a complaint from a prayer leader.

The complainant Irshad Rehman is a prayer leader at Jamia Masjid Ayesha Siddiqa Bagrian, SAMAA TV’s Jahangir Khan reported.

The Punjab government will not allow anyone to spew religious hatred and incite violence against any citizen including Imran Khan, Dogar said in his tweet.

The FIR accuses Javid Latif of twisting Imran Khan’s statements he made in his various speeches. Latif used the ‘religion card’ against Imran Khan and ‘ascribed his own meaning’ to Khan’s word, said the complainant.