Overwhleming number of Canadian Sikhs cast votes in anti-India referendum

An overwhelming number of Canadian Sikhs cast their votes in a referendum held in Toronto on Sunday to seek freedom for the Indian Punjab from Delhi.

The referendum for Khalistan was held despite Indian efforts to block it.

Organizers said that at least 110,000 cast their ballots during the voting hours while thousands of others were still forming queues when the voting time ended Sunday evening.

Members of the Sikh community including a huge number of women and elderly people thronged the polling stations. This created traffic gridlocks in Toronto.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general secretary of Sikhs for Justice, said that after such a large number of Sikhs turned up for the referendum, India should know what the Sikh community thinks about it.

Sikhs have expressed their anger by casting vote, he said.

Pannun said similar referendums will be held in other cities of Canada.

Earlier, the voting process began with a special prayer.

The voters waiting in the queue said that the result of the referendum would make it clear to the world that the Sikh community wants freedom.

They said that the Indian Punjab would emerge as a separate country on the world map, adding that their freedom could not be seized by the Indian government through power.

Ahead of the referendum, tensions ran rife between the Sikh community and other Indian diasporas in Toronto which was prompted by the tearing of a poster of Sikh leader General Singh Bhandarwala by an Indian-Canadian national.

The police had arrested the suspect.

Tensions also emerged at the state level when the Canadian government – in response to the Indian government’s request to stop the process – said that they could not deprive the Sikh community of their democratic right to referendum.

In this regard, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said that the Sikh community was doing a democratic struggle for its right.