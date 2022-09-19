Apple iPhone 14 Pro’s major flaw you should know!

Some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max customers appear to be experiencing issues while utilizing the rear camera systems of their phones with some third-party apps.

Bootaymole, a Reddit user, wrote: “So I’ve been experiencing my camera shaking uncontrollably whenever I open Snapchat or use the camera for Instagram. However, I don’t run into any issues when I use the regular camera app.”

Of course, if this problem just affected one user, we probably wouldn’t be alerting you to it.

But sure enough, epicfro1995, a Reddit subscriber, commented about the same encounter. “Picked up my new iPhone 14 pro yesterday and intermittently get iOS camera shake (by shake I mean can see and hear it shaking) in Snapchat, anyone else experience this? The only “fix” I have this far is to restart the phone, open the default camera app then open Snapchat. Have already deleted and reinstalled Snapchat.”

Others have observed that the shaking only occurs on third-party applications, with TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat being the most often listed.

We’ve included a video uploaded by an iPhone 14 Pro user that depicts the issue in real-time.

The issue could result from app developers failing to make the required app modifications for the iPhone 14 Pro cameras.