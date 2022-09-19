Prince Harry, Megan Markle uninvited to Queen’s pre-funeral reception

It came as a surprise to many when the news traveled that Prince Harry and Megan Markle were “uninvited” in the pre-funeral reception of the Queen Elizabeth II. The more baffling fact was that the couple found out about the invite being canceled from a media report and not from an official at the Palace.

Several media outlets are speculating that the reason behind their invitation being canceled was due to their revoked royal status.

Reportedly, a spokesperson for King Charles III revealed that the invite for pre-funeral ceremony of the late Queen was only for “working members of the royal family”.

A royal source told a media outlet, “Prince Harry and Meghan actually got the invitation and no one has actually told them they are uninvited.”

Meanwhile, another royal insider said, “The couple found out about being uninvited to the pre-funeral event at Buckingham Palace through media reports.”

Many believed, at the beginning of the mourning rituals that Harry and Megan would be uninvited to many such events as they don’t carry the working royal title anymore, after their exit from the royal family in 2020.

Although, throughout every public mourning and greeting event, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen included in every event.

Prince Harry also made a public statement on Archwell’s website – A non-profitable organization – to honor the late Queen.

He wrote, “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my commander in chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

He added, “I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”

“And as it comes to first meetings, we now honor my father in his new role as King Charles III,” he further added

He also mentioned how she and her husband Prince Philip are reunited. “We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”