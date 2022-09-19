Gang arrested for coercing differently-abled people into begging in Rawalpindi

A gang has been arrested along with its gang leader for coercing differently-abled people into begging on the streets of Rawalpindi.

Superintendent of Police Rawalpindi Babar Joiya told SAMAA TV that police conducted a sting operation and obtained a video through which a gang and its chief had been arrested while two differently-abled children were also recovered.

However, the police were trying to contact their parents.

The police said that Khadim Hussain was operating a large gang, and his two companions have also been arrested.

SAMAA TV obtained a video that shows the accused Khadim Hussain brutally beating people.

The police said they have very strong sections of the law against slavery and begging, including illegal gangs and the element of violence. Strict actions have been taken against them.