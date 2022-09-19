Imran Khan warns PTI leaders against collusion with establishment

PTI Chief Imran Khan has warned members of his party against their alleged collusion with the establishment, saying no one should attempt to “bypass” him.

The former prime minister issued the warning at the meeting of the PTI core committee in Islamabad.

The PTI chairman was visibly angry at the meeting and he lashed at the participants without naming anyone.

Imran Khan said that he knew that some of the PTI members were in contact with the establishment.

“People are more active [in the campaign against the government] than party’s bodies,” Imran Khan said adding that there was a possibility that people may outpace the efforts of PTI bodies.

He told the party members to clearly inform and get approval from him before opening any contact with the establishment.

He instructed the core committee members to play a more proactive role for the upcoming long march on Islamabad.

Shireen Mazari was tasked with key responsibilities about PTI’s social media campaign.

Imran Khan also chaired a meeting of the Punjab cabinet at the Punjab House in Islamabad.

He said that a revolution was knocking on the door and fresh elections should be held to avert a crisis.

Imran Khan said that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi was a seasoned politician and the PTI must support him.