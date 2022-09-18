Karachi man immolates minor son for not doing homework

In a gruesome incident, a man in Karachi immolated his 12-year-old son for not doing homework.

The incident occurred in the Orangi Town area of Karachi on September 14.

The 12-year-old victim remained under treatment in hospital for two days however succumbed to burn injuries.

The police have arrested the suspect Nazeer Khan.

The victim’s mother in her statement to the police said that her deceased child was not doing his homework. This made the father furious, and he burnt the child after throwing paint thinner at him.

The mother said that she got frightened of her husband after the incident and therefore did not report it to the police.

The police said that the suspect was jobless owing to which he had turned waspish.