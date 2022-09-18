Watch Live
Saudi Arabia rollovers $3b deposit for another year: State bank

The deposit agreement was signed in November 2021
Samaa Web Desk Sep 18, 2022
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Sunday announced that the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) confirmed the rollover of a $3 billion deposit for one more year.

The deposit agreement was signed in November 2021 with an aim to improve the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves.

SFD Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sultan Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Marshad and then-SBP governor Dr Reza Baqir were signatories of the agreement.

The deposit was set to mature on December 5, the central bank said in a tweet.

It added that the amount was placed with the central bank as part of its foreign exchange reserves.

“This reflects continuing strong and special relationship between KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) and Pakistan,” the SBP said.

