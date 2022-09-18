Post flood hazards: 4m children, women fall prey to waterborne diseases

Nearly four million children and women, displaced in devastating 2022 floods, face a cluster of waterborne diseases, a new wave of an outbreak putting many lives at risk in days to come.

Official statistics, available with SAMAA TV’s Investigation Unit, warned that most vulnerable groups displaced in flood – particularly women and children –are at risk of diseases and hunger.

Preliminary assessments of provincial health departments, UNICEF, World Health Program, National Institute of Health and Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination warned the government about the worsening health situation of around 0.8 million pregnant women who are expecting babies in the coming two to three months.

The assessments also alerted the government about the displacement of 16 million children who are vulnerable to multiple diseases as winter falls in open areas of Balochistan and Sindh.

The development came after heavy monsoons and devastating floods displaced 70 million people in the country and following post flood situation.

World Food Program, Pakistan Research Council and Ministry of National Food Security and Research indicated that nearly 40 million Pakistanis are facing food insecurity following the catastrophic natural calamities.

Majority of children and women, now facing clusters of waterborne diseases are living in different camps of Sindh and Balochistan, official figures suggested while adding that around 20% flood victims are still living under the sky.

Nearly 3.4 million children and women are in flood-hit areas in Sindh and all of them are prone to different diseases and malnutrition, revealed the health department figures.

Nearly 7,500 pregnant women will become mothers this month.

Nearly 50,000 doctors, paramedics, and volunteers have examined 2.8 million patients who caught waterborne diseases in flood-hit areas, official figures said.

Some 2.4 million patients are living in different camps in Sindh, 0.4 patients are in Balochistan and rest of the patients are residing in different parts of Punjab and KP.

Around 0.7 million people caught diarrhea, a quickly spreading disease catching almost majority of flood victims using contaminated water in Sindh and Balochistan.

Official figures further revealed that around 0.8 million patients face skin diseases and over 0.6 million people caught malaria due to mosquitoes.

Nearly 3,000 patients were registered as dengue patients in flood-hit areas, official data revealed that around 0.4 million patients face multiple diseases that broke out due to floods.

According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), many pregnant women do not have access to the healthcare and support they require to safely deliver their children.

Even before the floods this year, Pakistani women faced numerous reproductive health challenges, including one of the highest maternal mortality rates in South Asia.

More than 1,000 health facilities in Sindh province have been completely or partially destroyed, official data revealed. Another 198 health facilities in Balochistan province have been damaged, stated the data.

UNFPA Pakistan purchased 8,311 dignity kits, 7,411 newborn baby kits, and 6,412 clean delivery kits for immediate delivery to Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab in order to increase its emergency response.

There are 5,636 pregnant women at these camps. Of them, 439 are nearing delivery in Sindh but there is no proper food available for them.

Most of them are living in relief camps where there is no proper care for their nutrition.

Authorities in Sindh province, one of the worst-affected regions, have set up dozens of relief camps to house those displaced by the floods. Stranded people and their livestock live side by side in cramped conditions without sanitation at campsites, many of which are government schools converted into relief camps.

Many women find it upsetting to share their living space with strangers, especially men.

Pregnant women at the camps also express concern about a lack of female doctors and midwives to assist them.

There have already been reports of diarrhea and water-borne diseases, respiratory infections, and skin diseases.

They disproportionately affect vulnerable populations; 40% of children had stunting due to chronic undernutrition before the floods hit.

In KP, around 198 cases of malaria were reported in a single day in the Lakki Marwat district, followed by 113 in Malakand, 68 in DI Khan, 58 in Tank, 37 in Dir Lower, 28 in Charsadda, 27 in Nowshera, five in Mardan, four each in Swat and Kohistan Upper, and one case each in Peshawar, Chitral Upper, and Chitral Lower, official data suggested.

The health department informed the Sindh chief minister that they have established 206 fixed camps where 317 doctors, 648 paramedics, and 145 volunteers are performing their duties.

In addition, the department has organized 382 mobile camps, to which 396 doctors, 765 paramedics, and 171 volunteers have been assigned.

On September 12, doctors checked 371,440 patients at fixed and mobile camps. 18,804 were diagnosed with gastrointestinal diseases, 20,968 with skin diseases, 8,731 with malaria (suspected), 80 with dengue (suspected), and 43,903 with other issues in Sindh.

Waterborne diseases continue to plague the people of Balochistan too. The government had ordered that all health professionals be present in hospitals.

Cholera claimed precious human lives earlier this year in Dera Bugti district when an outbreak was reported in Pir Koh. Hundreds of people have been affected by cholera and diarrhea in Balochistan’s districts of Kohlu, Barkhan, Pishin, Khuzdar, Zhob, and others.

The floodwater contaminated drinking water, contributing to the province’s rising cholera and diarrhea cases.

In Punjab alone, 4,063 people had medical treatment out of which there were 567 diarrhea cases, 646 of skin infections, and 1,337 of other diseases.

The dengue cases continue to witness a surge in Punjab as the province reported 188 cases. Over 3,401 dengue infections have been reported in the province while one third of total dengue patients were admitted in the provincial capital.