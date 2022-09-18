Defense Ministry-GHQ to discuss next COAS by October-end: Asif

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the defense ministry and the GHQ will consult on the appointment of the next chief of army staff (COAS) by October end and the decision will be made soon.

Asif was speaking at Nawaz Sharif’s London residence where he arrived accompanying Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The ruling PML-N leadership at a party meeting is expected to hold a consultation over the key appointment as COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa is set to retire on November 29, according to SAMAA TV.

Khwaja Asif said that the appointment of the next COAS was a routine matter and it is the first time in history that Imran Khan is raising a ‘hue and cry’ over the issue.

Imran Khan has proposed to postpone the appointment until after the general election and grant an extension [to Gen Bajwa], said the defense minister.

The date of appointment is over two months away, he said.

He said that only Imran Khan is worried about the appointment and raising a hue and cry.