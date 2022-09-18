Fatima Sana ruled out of women’s Asia Cup

Pakistan’s fast-bowler Fatima Sana has been ruled out of the upcoming women’s Asia Cup due to an ankle injury.

The pacer suffered the injury during the Caribbean Premier League and has been advised to rest for four weeks.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, Fatima’s replacement will be named in due course.

The ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup scheduled to take place in Sylhet, Bangladesh from October 1.

Meanwhile, Pakistan squad and the reserves will assemble at Lahore Country Club, Muridke later today to undergo a 10-day camp starting tomorrow (Monday). The national side will fly out for Bangladesh on September 28.

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hasan Reserve players: Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Player support personnel: Ayesha Ashhar (team manager), Saleem Jaffer (bowling coach), Mauhtashim Rashid (fielding coach), Muhammad Zubair Ahmad (analyst) and Rifat Gill (physiotherapist).