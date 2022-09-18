Father killed, daughters injured in brawl at Data Darbar

A father was killed and his two daughters were left wounded in a firing incident during the distribution of langar (food) at Data Darbar in Lahore, SAMAA TV reported on Sunday.

Lahore police said that the incident occurred late Saturday when the langar was being distributed among pilgrims.

The father who was identified as Asghar was waiting for langar in a long queue along with his daughters. Suddenly a man got into an argument with the victim. Later, it turned into a fight between them.

During the fight, the man resorted to gunfire killing Asghar and injuring his two daughters. A passerby was also injured.

The injured were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

The man who fired gunshots was later identified as Babu Jatt. He fled from the scene after the firing.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.