England suffer blow ahead of long-awaited Pakistan series

England will be without pacers Mark Wood and Chris Woakes for the Karachi-leg of the T20I series against Pakistan.

Wood and Woakes will be gradually eased into the side since they have made a comeback after a long injury break.

Meanwhile, Reece Topley is suffering from an ankle niggle and is unlikely to be part of the first T20I, which will take place on September 20.

England Assistant Coach Richard Dawson also suffered a hip injury during England’s training session, yesterday, and will be assessed fully today.

Pakistan and England continue their build-up for next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia when they begin a seven-match series in Karachi on Tuesday – the tourists’ first visit since 2005.

The long-awaited return of England comes five months after a trouble-free tour by Australia, their first in 24 years, which helped Pakistan’s rehabilitation as a safe place to play cricket.

International cricket has gradually returned to Pakistan following years where they were forced to play home matches in neutral venues after a deadly attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in 2009.

England had been originally scheduled to arrive in October last year but cancelled at short notice after New Zealand pulled out of a tour citing safety concerns.

England’s withdrawal infuriated the Pakistan Cricket Board, who called it “disrespectful” as they made strides to show the country was a secure destination.

England, the current 50-over world champions, are also scheduled to play a Test series in Pakistan in December followed by the return of New Zealand.

The tourists are looking to bounce back from recent Twenty20 series defeats to the West Indies (3-2), South Africa and India (both 2-1).

Pakistan are looking to recover after losing the T20 Asia Cup final to Sri Lanka in the UAE last week.

The first four matches are in Karachi on September 20, 22, 23 and 25 with the final three in Lahore on September 28, 30 and October 2.

A head-of-state style security cordon is being thrown around the England entourage, similar to that successfully employed for the Australia tour.

Officials said 4,000 police and paramilitary personnel will be on duty to guard the teams and stadium on match days.

Spectators will have to park at least a mile from the venue and be brought to the stadium in special secure shuttles after undergoing thorough bag and body searches.

Squads for seven-match Twenty20 international series in Karachi and Lahore from September 20 to October 2:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Aamer Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

England: Jos Buttler (capt), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood