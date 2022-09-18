Islamabad gets three new police stations amid growing population

The government has set up three new police stations in Islamabad to deal with the growing rate of crimes that has increased with the rising population.

This brings the total number of police stations in Islamabad to 25.

The new police stations have been set up in Phulgran, Kirpa, and Sangjani.

Police officials say the existing 22 police stations were proving inadequate in keeping pace with the rising population.

“The population has increased rapidly. These police staitons had become unmanageable in view of growing population,” said Islamabad SSP Operations Malik Jameel Zafar.

The newly set up police station in Phulgran will be responsible for some of the areas that previously fell under the jurisdiction of Bara Kaho Police Station.

The police station in Kirpa has been carved out of the jurisdictions from Koral and Lohi Bher police stations.

Sagjani Police Station has been carved out of the jurisdictions of Golara and Tarnol police stations.

Meanwhile, Sector E-11 has been placed under the jurisdiction of Shalimar Police Stations.

This is the first addition to the number of police stations in the federal capital since 2015, when Shams Colony, Noon and Bani Gala police stations were established.

SSP Zafar said that the funds allocated for the police stations have been handed over to the Station Home Officers (SHOs).

“For the very first time in Pakistan, the SHOs have been made DDOs and all of the funds will directly go to police stations,” said SSP Zafar.

The new police stations have already started working.