PHF confirms training camp, management for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

Pakistan team’s training camp will start from September 25 at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium in Karachi for the upcoming edition of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

According to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Siegfried Aikman will continue as the head coach. The coaching staff also includes Ayaz Mahmood, Mohammad Usman Sheikh, Imran Butt and Mohammad Ali Khan.

Abuzar Amrao has been named as the video analyst, meanwhile Saeed Khan will be the team manager. Rana Nasrullah will be the side’s physical trainer.

The squad for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, which will take place from November 1-10, 2022, in Malaysia, will be finalised after the end of the training camp.

Yesterday, the Pakistan Olympic Association issued the affiliation Letter for the four-year constitutional term (2022-26) to PHF after the recent elections. As per the affiliation letter issued by POA, Brig. (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, President PHF, Syed Haider Hussain, Secretary General PHF, Shahid Parvez Bhandara, Treasurer PHF, will be part of the affiliated unit of POA for the tenure.

On this occasion, Secretary General POA Khalid Mahmood said that “hockey is not only our national game but also the flagship of national sports. There are high expectations from our national sport of hockey and its newly elected officials”.

PHF Secretary General Haider Hussain thanked POA Secretary General and said that “POA has always supported PHF for the promotion of the national sport hockey”.