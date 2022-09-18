Six flood survivors die of water borne diseases in Khairpur

People across Sindh are suffering from the devastation brought by the megafloods. Water-borne diseases have killed six people in Khairpur alone in the past 24 hours — five of them were children under the age of eight.

Stagnant water over million of acres has become breeding ground for different diseases from gastroentertitis to malaria.

In Khairpur’s Kot Digi, two girls, Asifa 8 and Wakila 2, died of Malaria while in Thari Mirwah gastro claimed a three-year-old girl’s life.

Three more people have died of gastroenteritis, including two children and one woman in Faizganj.

No measures have been taken so far against malaria and gastro diseases.

The survivors present a gloomy picture for they lack facilities and health care amid a lack of medical camps in their areas.

Earlier, SAMAA TV reported that at least 30,000 people in 70 villages of the Khairpur district were still marooned on small patches of land.

In Sukkur’s tehsil of Saleh Pat, a large number of survivors face water-borne diseases. Deputy Inspector General of Police Javes Jiskani was appalled at the situation while touring a flood relief camp. He moved some of the patients in his vehicles to hospitals.

In Matiari district, near Hyderabad, at least 20 villages along the Rohri Canal remain submerged in floodwater.

Meanwhile, around half of the katcha area between Sukkur and Guddu barrages has drained after the flow in the River Indus returned to normal. Flood victims from this region are returning to their villages.

The pressure on the Manchhar Lake in Sehwan and protection dykes in Dadu and Moro as well as at the Amiri Bridge has eased.

Controlled breach in Balochistan

In Balochistan’s Dera Allah Yar, the irrigation department has performed a controlled breach at a road that acted as a rotection dyke.

Naseerabad Division Commissioner Ahmed Bangalzi told SAMAA TV’s Muhammad Atif Ali that Dera Allah Yar, its outskirts, the Sohbatpur district, the national highway connecting Balochistan and Sindh, and the railway track between Dera Allah Yar and Jacobabad have been submerged under 8-feet deep water for the past several days.

He said the controlled breach at the Osta Mohammad-Dera Allah Yar road near Khanpur Bridge will allow the floodwater to drain.

The commissioner said that he expected the floodwater to leave Dera Allah Yar and Sohbatpur in the next two or three days.