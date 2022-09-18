Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 9am | 18th September 2022 Samaa News Headlines 9am | 18th September 2022 Sep 18, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 9am | 18th September 2022 Recommended Six flood survivors die of water borne diseases in Khairpur World leaders pay respects to queen on eve of state funeral Hundreds attend anti-LGBTQ rally in Turkey Related Stories ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you Most Popular Atlas Honda launches ‘new’ CG125 motorbike for an unimaginable price WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor pushes away Alia Bhatt’s hand as she tries fixing his hair Rupee weakens as US dollar keeps creeping towards Rs250