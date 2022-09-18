Canada holds Sikh referendum in a major set back to India

In a major setback to India, the Canadian government has given a go-ahead to a Sikh referendum aimed at seeking independence of Punjab from India in a peaceful manner. Voting for Khalistan Referendum will take place in the Canadian city of Toronto today (Sunday).

Sikh leaders say at least 100,000 people are expected to cast votes in the referendum.

Tensions ran high on Saturday when some pro-India people tore down posters of the Khalistan Referendum. A man was arrested for the vandalism, SAMAA TV’s Kausar Kazmi reported.

According to Radio Pakistan, President Council of Khalistan Doctor Bekhshi Singh has said in an interview that the people of Indian Punjab believe that their rights can only be safeguarded through getting independence from India. As an expression of their opinion they will participate in this referendum in a large number, he said.

He said during the last 75 years, we have learned that not a single Indian government is concerned about the rights of Sikhs.

Doctor Bekhshi Singh said it is the law of the United Nations that colonized nations can get their right through a referendum.

Khalistan Referendum voting is being held in phases in Canada in which polling will take place across the country including Ottawa, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Surrey.