Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Sindh

‘Terrorist commander’ arrested in Karachi following shootout

He was also leading a gang of robbers
Yasir Hussain Sep 18, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Artwork SAMAA Digital</p>

Artwork SAMAA Digital

Police in Karachi’s Ittehad Town area have arrested a suspected commander of a banned outfit following a shootout, according to a senior official.

Kemar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Fida Hussain told reporters that the terrorist commander was wounded during the shootout. The police also recovered weapons and hand grenades from him, he said.

The terrorist commander was leading a ten-member gang and he was involved in street crimes and robberies in different areas of Karachi including district west, district central and district east, said Fida Hussain.

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div