‘Terrorist commander’ arrested in Karachi following shootout

Police in Karachi’s Ittehad Town area have arrested a suspected commander of a banned outfit following a shootout, according to a senior official.

Kemar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Fida Hussain told reporters that the terrorist commander was wounded during the shootout. The police also recovered weapons and hand grenades from him, he said.

The terrorist commander was leading a ten-member gang and he was involved in street crimes and robberies in different areas of Karachi including district west, district central and district east, said Fida Hussain.