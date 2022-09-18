Petroleum price decision delayed by yet another day

The federal government has delayed the announcement of new petroleum prices by yet another day, creating unease among the pump owners, who have reportedly reduced their inventory.

The finance division announces petroleum prices twice a month, first at the beginning of the month and then on the 15th day. It was supposed to make an announcement and issue a notification on September 15, but no decision had been made as of the morning of September 18.

Federal Finance Ministry officials told SAMAA TV’s Shakeel Ahmed that the decision was delayed on September 15 because the prime minister and finance minister were on a foreign visit. However, even after their return to the country, there was no announcement for two days.

The official said that the government had not made any decision as of Saturday night.

The prime minister has now left for New York to attend the UN General Assembly session.

Yesterday, reports suggested that pump owners have limited their stock over the possibility of a drastic change in petroleum price. However, there was no indication of a petrol shortage in any city.