Shehbaz holds consultation with Nawaz over COAS appointment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived Saturday night in London where the ruling PML-N is holding a party meeting in London to finalize key decisions, including the one on the appointment of the next chief of army staff (COAS).

The prime minister who is en route to New York for the UN General Assembly session arrived in the UK to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

SAMAA TV’s Naved Chaudhry reported that being a guest of the UK government the prime minister is using the state protocol. He arrived at the Nawaz Sharif residence at around 11am (3pm Pakistan time).

Shehbaz went into a meeting with Nawaz Sharif, he said.

Speaking to reporters, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that the appointment of the next COAS was a routine matter as the COAS is appointed every three years. It is for the first time that a man has been raising ’hue and cry ‘a storm around it, said Khwaja Asif referring to Imran Khan’s recent statements.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif and his entourage landed at the Luton airport where he was received by Pakistan Ambassador to the UK Moazam Ali Khan. He then left for London accompanied by federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Khawaja Asif.

During a PML-N meeting under Nawaz Sharif, consultations will be held on the key November decision while the no-confidence motion in Punjab will also be discussed, SAMAA TV reported on Sunday.

Nawaz Sharif will also be briefed on recent contacts with Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, it said.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir categorically said on Saturday that the prime minister will appoint the next COAS in consultation with Nawaz Sharif.

Before leaving for New York, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that the next COAS will be appointed by the prime minister in November as provided by the Constitution. The procession for the appointment has not started yet, he said.

Asif also ruled out the possibility of snap elections.

Shehbaz Sharif will attend the 77th General Assembly session where he is expected to make an appeal for flood relief aid.

Speaking at the Noor Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, Shehabz Sharif said that the government had already distributed Rs30 billion out of Rs70 billion allocation among the flood victims.