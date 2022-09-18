ECP issues fresh notice to Imran Khan on violation of code of conduct

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice on the violation of the code of conduct in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) election rally on Saturday in connection with the by-election in NA-24 Charsadda.

They claimed that PTI’s candidate Imran Khan used the KP’s government helicopter and other resources.

In this regard Imran Khan the election candidate has been issued a notice for inviting public officials in his election rally, influencing the results.

The District Monitoring Officer Charsadha also issued notices to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Minister of Law Fazal Shakur Khan and Advisor for Minerals Muhammad Arif to appear before the District Monitoring Officer on Tuesday.

Earlier, Imran Ahmed Khan and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan had also violated the code of conduct, on which the District Monitoring Officer Peshawar imposed a fine of fifty thousand rupees.