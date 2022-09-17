Accountability courts returned 50 cases since new NAB amendments

As many as 50 cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been returned by the accountability courts since the new amendment were made in NAB laws, giving relief to political bigwigs of the country.

The cases were returned to the NAB unresolved.

This raises the legal question whether the accused have been acquitted under merit or not.

On Saturday, an accountability court of Islamabad issued the written order of NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf’s rental power project case.

Six references were filed against Ashraf in the rental case.

The accountability court in its order has written that there is no point in discussing merits of the case.

When some of the accused to argue about merits of the case, they were that the anti-graft no longer has the jurisdiction after the latest amendments.

Some of the big names who have benefitted from the amendments include Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shahbaz who have been cleared in Ramzan Sugar Mill reference.

Others who received relief from the courts include former PM Yousuf Raza Gelani in USF Fund reference, Senator Saleem Mandviwala and Ijaz Haroon in kidney hills reference, former chief minister KP Sardar Mehtab Abbasi for illegal appointment case in PIA. Lok Virsa fund scam reference has also been returned to the NAB unresolved.