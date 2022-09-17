KDA to restore MQM’s Khursheed Begum Memorial Hall as medical center

The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has decided to restore the Khursheed Begum Memorial Hall building to its original status.

Plot No ST-3/B located in Federal B Area, Azizabad Block No 8 was earmarked for hospital/medical center as per the KDA layout plan.

The Khursheed Begum Memorial Hall was named after Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain’s mother. She died in 1985 in Karachi.

Khursheed Begum Memorial Hall was once considered one of the most important places in MQM politics before August 22, 2016.

Rangers personnel coming out of Khursheed Begum Memorial Hall

MQM founder frequently used to deliver his speeches there through video or telephonic link.

Back in the day, it was one of the centers of MQM political activities in the city. Party meetings and press conferences to announce the party’s policies and statements used to be held at Khursheed Begum Memorial Hall.

A file photo of then MQM leadership addressing a press conference at Khursheed Begum Memorial Hall.

The building is located just a street away from the residence of MQM founder – Nine Zero.

On 9 September, a fire broke out at Nine Zero around 2am which was later extinguished by the two fire tenders of Pakistan Rangers. It took them almost an hour to put out the fire.

After the incident, the building was declared “dangerous” and referred to the Sindh Building Control Authority’s technical committee for inspection.

The SBCA technical committee is yet to inspect the site. It would be decided after the inspection if the building is fit for residence or not.

KDA Additional Director for Estate & Enforcement Jamil Ahmed Baloch, who is also KDA’s focal person on court matters, said that the decision was taken in a meeting on Saturday.

A high-level meeting of top KDA officials, district administration and law enforcement agencies officers decided that Plot # ST-3/B will be restored to its original status as per Supreme Court’s 2010 verdict.

“The plot was reserved for hospital/medical institution as per the layout plan,” Baloch added.

It was decided in the meeting that a state-of-the-art medical institution will be built with a public-private partnership for the people of the locality.

Following the decision, two ambulances of the Edhi welfare service were parked outside the rusted gate of Khursheed Begum Memorial Hall.

“The ambulances have already been parked outside the gate to give an impression that the building is going to be converted for medical purposes,” Baloch added.

The KDA officer said that there are several plans under discussion including the establishment of a Kidney and Dialysis Center at the plot.

The KDA after reviewing the proposals will sign an agreement with private institutions under the PPP mode

There are three floors of the building and it consists of 57 rooms.

Nine Zero, Khursheed Begum Memorial Hall, MPAs Hostel, and other party offices in Azizabad were sealed by the LEAs after the 22 August 2016 incident.