Atlas Honda launches ‘new’ CG125 motorbike for an unimaginable price

It is a moment to rejoice for the fans of the uber-popular CG-125 motorbike after Atlas Honda announced the 2023 models of the two-wheeler on Saturday.

Dealers say the motorbike will become available in stores from Monday, September 19.

The new model carries a host of changes. However, almost all of them have been made in the adhesive sticker plastered on the side of the vehicle.

As per dealers, the company first introduced the CG125 motorcycle in Pakistan in 1992, and the two-wheeler rapidly gained popularity, particularly for its durability and power in the rural and remote areas of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the practice of launching a ‘new model’ of the two-wheeler with cosmetic changes has been in vogue for the past 30 years.

What is the price of the new Honda CG125 motorbike

According to market sources, the price of the CG125 motorcycle is already amongst the highest for any motorbike out there.

With inflation playing a key role in the decisions made by the public at this juncture, the manufacturer has opted only for cosmetic changes to the motorbike and maintained prices.

Dealers say that the base variant of the new CG125 model (Standard - kick start) will cost around Rs179,900.

CG125 (Self-starting) will cost Rs210,000.

Why do people like CG125?

Dealers say people in Pakistan prefer Honda CG125 because of its powerful engine, good power-to-weight ratio, fuel efficiency and durability.

However, the dealers believe that it’s a fact that the manufacturer has compromised the quality of the product over time.

Another reason many people opt to buy the Honda variant is that the company enjoys a virtual monopoly in this class of motorbikes. The vehicles closest to CG125 in power are vehicles manufactured by either Yamaha or Suzuki.

A second reason is that even at its poorest, the quality of motorbikes manufactured by other companies was poorer still.

Vehicle innovation stagnation

Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers (APMA) Chairman Sabir Shaikh contends that the motorbike manufacturing industry in Pakistan has stagnated.

“Assemblers are preparing new models of motorcycles with old designs for the past two to three decades,” Shaikh observed.

While many companies are working in this space, he said that Atlas Honda’s CB150F, Yamaha’s YBR125G, Suzuki’s GR150 and Suzuki GD110 had introduced models which are comparatively better.

When Pakistan is compared to India and China, Sheikh said that riders there have been treated to motorcycles with new designs and features almost every year.

He urged local manufacturers to introduce new designs of motorcycles in the market.