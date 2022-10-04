Death of two Pashtun sisters and archaic Walwar tradition

Faqeer Colony is a Pushtun-dominated working class locality of Karachi. Most residents of this area are blue-collar workers pushing carts, driving buses and trucks or hauling bricks.

The area made small headlines in the local press last month when reports surfaced about the death of two young sisters.

City’s law enforcers were alerted about how some people were trying to quietly bury the bodies of the two young girls without informing the authorities.

The police subsequently raided their house and took their bodies into custody.

At the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the bodies underwent an autopsy, the medico-legal examiner discovered that there were no torture marks.

This belied the initial suspicion police had that the sisters may have been killed by their relatives in the name of honor.

Karachi Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said the autopsy of the girls, who were 22 and 20 years old respectively, showed both had drowned.

The woman medico-legal officer took samples to determine if the girls had died by suicide or were drugged before being pushed into the tank.

The autopsy raised the question: why did two girls from the same family decide to take their lives?

This was when the age-old custom of ‘Walwar’ reared its ugly head.

What is Walwar?

Walwar is a Pashto word that means bride price – money paid to the bride’s family for their hand.

The custom originates from Afghanistan. In it, a sum of money is paid by the groom, or his family, to the head of the bride’s family to secure a girl’s hand in marriage.

Researchers believe that although the tradition has existed for centuries, it gained prominence after the commercialization of the economic system.

Money paid under Walwar is meant for two thingsKurdar’ and ’Khushay.

Kurdar refers to household items parents give their daughters as dowry.

It includes all sorts of things, from clothes to utensils.

On the other hand, Khushay means food which the girls’ parents arrange for guests on the wedding day.

In principle, the money is supposed to lessen the burden on the bride’s family.

The custom is regarded as a gross violation of women’s rights as it takes away the girl’s right to choose her partner and families are more inclined to give the hand of the bride to the proverbial ‘highest bidder’.

Over time, many Pashtun families had abandoned this practice. However, some continue with it, claiming the financial benefit it brings.

What happened in Faqeer Colony

Mominaabad Police Station Station House Officer Riazuddin told SAMAA TV said that initial findings suggested that the victims belonged to a family who originally hailed from Afghanistan.

They came to Pakistan in 1982, fleeing the Russian invasion of Afghanistan. Ever since, they have been living in Karachi’s Faqeer Colony.

“The father of the victim died 14 years ago,” SHO Riazuddin said.

Quoting the girls’ brother Raz Muhammad, the SHO said, on the night between September 3 and September 4, the deceased had a heated argument with their mother.

Despite being asked repeatedly, Raz did not disclose the reasons behind the argument.

Describing the crime scene, SHO Riaz said the underground tank was located under the girls’ room.

The family said that the sisters silently slipped into the tank after bolting their door and window from the inside.

The next morning, when the family found the door locked, raising suspicions. When they finally managed to enter the room after breaking down the door, they were startled to see the room empty.

Initially, we thought the girls might have run away, but the family said their theory came unstuck at the locked doors and windows.

Ultimately, the SHO said they checked the water tank and found their bodies floating there.

Initial investigation showed that the girls were asking their mother not to get them married, the SHO said.

The family were reviewing a few proposals, but their mother had turned them down as they were not offering enough money per ‘Walwar’.

Their mother told them that she would only get them married if ‘decent’ money was offered for their hands.