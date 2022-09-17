Shan Masood credits PSL, County Cricket for his ‘T20 rise’

Top-order batter Shan Masood has credited the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the County Cricket for his rise in T20 cricket.

The 32-year-old, who is yet to play a T20I, was named both squads for the T20 World Cup and the England series on Thursday.

Shan believes that playing the PSL and County Cricket has taken his game to the next level.

“I like to think that [playing Vitality Blast] is a very big stepping stone for me to sort of putting my name into the T20 side over there,” said Shan, while speaking to media at the National Stadium Karachi – the venue for the first four T20Is between Pakistan and England.

“The PSL was a big step up. Performing at that level obviously gives you confidence and having played the Blast over there and getting some runs, that was very important into a sort of just put my name out there,” he said.

Moreover, he termed that the County was his best experience when it comes to his player development.

“What was brilliant, that I got to play a lot of cricket in country cricket and figured myself out as a person as a player,” he said. “I owe a lot and give credit to the Derbyshire and Mickey Arthur for the time they invested on me over there and just being around at all grounds.”

Commenting on the England tour of Pakistan, Shan was off that view that the visitors will pose a good challenge for the Men in Green.

“I think England is one of the best white-ball sides in the world and having played county cricket there this season, having looked at the standard of cricket and we are not surprised at all with what England pose as a team,” he said.

“We get a lot of English representation during the PSL and they always been important players. I mean look at the players like Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, David Willey who played for us [Multan Sultans] this year so we know they are one of the best sides in the world.”

“They will pose a very good challenge for us. It is an exciting time for being a Pakistan player and ideal for preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup,” he concluded.