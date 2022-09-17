Watch Live
Two big wigs of South Punjab’s politics join hand against Shah Mehmood Qureshi

PPP South Punjab President Makhdum Syed Ahmed Mahmud and former PTI General Secretary Jahangir Tareen have reconciled differences
Samaa Web Desk Sep 17, 2022
Two big wigs of politics in South Punjab, Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mahmud and Jahangir Tareen, reconciled their differences and joined hands on Saturday to enhance their position ahead of the upcoming elections.

Pundits believe it is a major breakthrough in southern Punjab politics which can break the monopoly of Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

SAMAA TV’s Javaid Farooqi reported that Jahangir Tareen may attend a dinner by Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmud as they bury the political rivalry between their respective families for the past 10 years.

Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmud is currently serving as the president of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) South Punjab. Meanwhile, Jahangir Tareen is the former general secretary and key cabinet member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to a source, the two leaders intended to jointly contest elections against Shah Mahmood Qureshi and emerge as a major political force in South Punjab.

PTI

South Punjab

