Two big wigs of South Punjab’s politics join hand against Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Two big wigs of politics in South Punjab, Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mahmud and Jahangir Tareen, reconciled their differences and joined hands on Saturday to enhance their position ahead of the upcoming elections.

Pundits believe it is a major breakthrough in southern Punjab politics which can break the monopoly of Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

SAMAA TV’s Javaid Farooqi reported that Jahangir Tareen may attend a dinner by Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmud as they bury the political rivalry between their respective families for the past 10 years.

Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmud is currently serving as the president of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) South Punjab. Meanwhile, Jahangir Tareen is the former general secretary and key cabinet member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to a source, the two leaders intended to jointly contest elections against Shah Mahmood Qureshi and emerge as a major political force in South Punjab.