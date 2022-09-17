WATCH: Imran says federal govt responsible for Malakand peace in PTI’s KP

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that the country needs peaceful revolution through votes.

He warned that if attempts are made to stop their revolution, it could lead to widespread devastation that could turn the country into Sri Lanka.

Addressing a charged crowd in Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, the former prime minister said that “I am fearful if you do not allow peaceful revolution (election), the game will get out of hand.”

He said that due to the devastating state of the economy, the IMF and World Bank have predicted that Pakistan is heading towards chaos and the harsh reality is that the cabal of thieves currently ruling Pakistan are unable to handle the country’s economy.

“I have a message to those who are behind this regime that people will not forgive them,” he said, adding that “When our government was toppled, the economy was improving.”

He said the situation of flood in Sindh is devastating, but the world is reluctant to provide aid, as they know Asif Zardari the thief was sitting there.

He also pointed to the disturbed law and order situation in Malakand and asked the government to restore the peace as it is government responsibility.

He also pointed out that when our government was toppled, the country’s exports stood at $32 billion dollars. Now, the graph of the economy has declined.

He further said that the government today mostly works to clear themselves of corruption charges.

“They are not interested in developing the economy,” he concluded.