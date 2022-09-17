VIDEO: Amjad Sabri’s soulful last Kalam in SAMAA TV

Hours before Amjad Farid Sabri was shot dead in Karachi on Wednesday, June 22, 2016, the 45-year-old qawwali singer mesmerized the public in a special Ramadan transmission on SAMAA TV.

SAMAA TV aired the program Sehri Live on Wednesday morning where Sabri is seen getting emotional and bringing everyone to tears with his soulful rendition of Mai Kabr-e-Andheri Mein.

Watch the video below: