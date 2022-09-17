Upcoming Khalistan referendum in Canada distresses India

President Council of Khalistan Dr Bakhshish Singh Sandhu has said that the Indian government is extremely perturbed by the Khalistan referendum scheduled tomorrow (September 18) in Toronto, Canada.

In an interview with a media outlet on Friday, Singh said, “All attempts of the Indian government to foil the referendum have failed.”

Narrating an untoward incident of poster-tear, the activist said, Canadian police arrested an Indian citizen for his unjustified aggression.

“Over one million Sikhs live in Canada and the Khalistan referendum was held on their demand,” he added.

Singh maintained that after the successful completion of previous phases of the Khalistan referendum held in the ‘United Kingdom and some other countries’, the movement has now reached Canada.

He asked the Sikhs to actively participate in the referendum scheduled for tomorrow in Toronto.

Khalistan Referendum is being organized by the Sikh for Justice–an organization campaigning for the creation of a new state for the religious minority through the division of India.