Has Aima Baig called off engagement with Shahbaz Shigri?

Famous Pakistani singer Aima Baig has reportedly called off her engagement with with actor and filmmaker Shahbaz Shigri. Or has she?

The Yaarian singer had announced her engagement with actor Shabaz Shigri last year. An event was also held which was attended by other, well-known celebrities.

It was the same event where certain social media users bashed Baig for wearing the ‘Imaam Zaamin’ on her arm while wearing a sleeveless top.

Rumors abound

Rumors had been making rounds for quite some time that the Baig-Shigri duo was a thing of the past.

But all those rumors were put to rest when the singer officially announced the end of their relationship in a post on Instagram earlier this week.

She said that the Verna actor was no longer with her.

“Yes, I will always respect this person for giving me a good time,” Baig said, with the line hinting at some raw undercurrents and even a sense of betrayal.

This was confirmed in the very next line when she wrote: “Sometimes, sh*t happens for a reason.”

Nothing else was left to imagination when she added: “And to answer all your questions, yes we have parted ways.”

The singer said that both were doing good and fine and that fans need not “worry”.

“I wanted to do it in the most respectful way and so I did. People can choose their ways of expressing their feelings, which define who they are from the inside”

She further added, “That’s me telling the truth to anyone wondering they are or they are not together. And the answer is, nope. Me and Shahbaz are not together anymore.”

Aima concluded the announcement with a message for all her fans: “PS: No more ‘feeling sorry texts’ please! We are doing just fine.”

Photo: aima_baig_official/Instagram

In the end, the Malang singer wrote that music is life, see where it takes us?

Curiously, shortly after sharing the post, Baig turned off the comments. Later, she deleted the post entirely.

While we are not sure what prompted to delete the post, given that fans would not have been able to post comments since they had been turned off, it remains to be seen whether she did it of her own volition or on the suggestion of someone.