Contempt of court: Rana Shamim apologizes for ‘wrong and unnecessary affidavit’

Former Gilgit-Baltistan chief justice Rana Shamim has apologized to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for an affidavit he submitted that was neither correct nor required.

In his ‘unconditional’ apology submitted to the court on Saturday, Shamim said that during his over 30 years of professional career as a lawyer and thereafter as a judge, he always respected both the Bar and the Bench. He said that he “could never imagine intentionally scandalizing or otherwise showing contempt to any judge.”

“I regret rather apologize for an incorrect affidavit where the name of an Honourable judge was mistakenly and unintentionally mentioned. I further regret and apologize for my grave mistake which should never have happened,” the former GB chief justice said.

Rana Shamim said that the wrong and incorrect mention of a judge in the affidavit was due to his “glaring misunderstanding and unintentional mistake.”

The former GB chief justice withdrew from the contents of the affidavit he had submitted in November last year. “I profusely apologize for the wrong and unnecessary affidavit.”

This is the second time Rana Shamim has submitted an apology to the court. His earlier apology was rejected by the Islamabad High Court.

What did Rana Shamim do to attract contempt proceedings?

In November last year, Chief Justice Athar Minallah initiated contempt proceedings against former Gilgit-Baltistan chief justice after a report, published in The News, accused former chief justice Saqib Nisar of deliberately keeping PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in jail during the 2018 general elections. The allegations were made by Rana Shamim in an affidavit.

Shamim claimed that Saqib Nisar, the then chief justice of Pakistan, was visiting him in GB for vacation in 2018. One evening, as they drank tea, Nisar received a call. The person on the other end was his Registrar. “He [Nisar] directed him to go the residence of Justice…of… and request him to immediately call him [Nisar].” The story did not give the name of the judge who was supposed to follow these orders.

The report claims that Justice Nisar instructed the Registrar to convey, on his behalf, that “Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif must not be released on bail before the general elections at any cost.”

“On assurances from the other side, he [Saqib Nisar] became calm and happily demanded another cup of tea,” the GB judge claimed, according to The News.

Nisar also told the GB judge to treat this exchange as if he had never heard anything, the report says.

However, Justice (retd) Shamim broke his silence in an affidavit on November 10 and gave the statements under oath, The News claimed adding that the document contained the judge’s signatures as well as a copy of his CNIC.

The PML-N founder and his daughter were convicted by an accountability court in a graft case before the 2018 elections. They were accused of owning assets beyond means.