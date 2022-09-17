Extraordinary flood damage would require significant resouces to rebuild: WB

The World Bank Saturday admitted that Pakistan’s economy is facing extraordinary losses due to the countrywide flash floods and that huge sums of money will be required to restore social and economic activities even as initial damage assessments put the losses over $30 billion.

Moreover, a joint international post-disaster needs-assessment survey will be launched as well.

“At this time, we do not have a full overview of Pakistan’s damage and losses from the floods beyond what Pakistani authorities are continuously sharing,” a senior World Bank official told SAMAA TV on Saturday. The official did not wish to be named since they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The official confirmed that the losses will be “extraordinary and that the recovery and reconstruction will require significant resources.”

The official was also asked about the impact the floods would have on Pakistani society at large, given reports were suggesting more than 15 million people could be pushed into poverty and the primary budget deficit widening to 2.8% of GDP, the official said the government.

The World Bank official said that beyond the surveys and estimates of the Pakistan government, the United Nations Development Program, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and the European Union have jointly initiated the preparation of a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA).

The official elaborated that the PDNA will provide a comprehensive initial assessment.

“The assessment is going to provide an early evaluation of the impacts of the 2022 floods situation, which is still evolving,” the World Bank representative said, adding, “Based on an internationally accepted methodology, and using available data provided by the federal and provincial authorities, as well as other sources of data, it will estimate the physical damages, economic losses, and costs of meeting recovery needs.”

Damage assessment tops $30b

Earlier, State Minister for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha told SAMAA TV that economic damage and losses due to floods can go beyond the initial $30 billion estimate; however, a more definitive assessment can be offered after the current survey, and its analysis is complete later this month.

Dr Pasha said that a team of high-level national and international experts are currently working in the field to complete a damage assessment.

She said all partners are committed to completing the assessment as soon as possible.

“The losses due to floods are not yet clear,” Dr Pasha said, adding that the Federal Planning Commission, the UN, the World Bank, and the ADB are estimating the damages.

“Economic losses are initially estimated at more than $30 billion,” the state minister added.