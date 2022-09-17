Squid Game Director Hwang responds to rumors of Dicaprio joining the series

Social media has been abuzz since last week when the rumor mill suggested that the true Wolf of Wallstreet Leonardo DiCaprio may become a part of the second season of the famous Netflix show Squid Game. So strong have been the reports that now Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director of the show has come out to respond.

During a press conference hosted by Netflix, Hwang was asked if any Hollywood actor will be joining the series.

He responded to the question by categorically stating that DiCaprio is not in the second season of Squid Game.

But the director coyly stated that the Revenant actor may make season three of the series.

“There will be no known Hollywood actor in Season 2. That’s not in the plan and if the stage changes, maybe in Season 3 – but for Season 2, it is still set in Korea. Leonardo DiCaprio did say he’s a big fan of Squid Game, so maybe if time or chances allow, we can ask him to join the games.”

Shooting for season two is set to begin in 2023 and the show will be released in 2024.

Reportedly, Squid Game maintained a strong position in Netflix’s most-watched TV shows chart in 94 countries in the first 28 days of its release.

It is also the first non-English language show to be nominated for an Emmy in the main drama category.

Squid Game was nominated for 14 Emmy Awards categories and won six of them, including for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-jae, Outstanding Directing for A Drama Series for Hwang, Outstanding Guest Actress in A Drama Series for Lee Yoo-mi, Outstanding Production Design for Narrative Contemporary Program, Outstanding Stunt Performance and Outstanding Special Effects in A Single Episode.

The show also received honors from Golden Globes Awards and Screen Actor Guild Awards.

While the director has ruled out the presence of Hollywood actors in season 2, there is no word on whether some of the masked, overseas, pay-per-view audience members in season 1 were not from Hollywood.

