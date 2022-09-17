No half-sleeves, shorts, PT for school students as Karachi commissioner issues dengue SOPs

The commissioner of Karachi has issued dengue and malaria standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all educational institutions due to the sudden surge in the number of mosquito-borne infections in the city.

In a notification issued by the city administration on Saturday, all public and private schools have been asked to discontinue physical training and assembly for a month.

Furthermore, students have been asked to wear full sleeves and trousers to protect them from mosquito bites.

The notification also asked the educational institutes to inform the district administration if they find mosquito larvae within or near the institution and spray insecticides daily to kill mosquitos.

The schools have been asked to ensure the availability of mosquito repellants for the use of teachers and pupils.

The authorities have also instructed the educational institutes to drain accumulated water and cover tanks to ensure that the vector does not lay eggs in the stagnant water.

The district administration also outlined the importance of solid waste management and environmental cleanliness in the wake of the outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

To inculcate awareness about the gravity of the issue, schools have been directed to conduct awareness sessions on dengue and malaria.