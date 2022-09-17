PM Shehbaz leaves to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral

Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday left for the United Kingdom (UK) to attend the state funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II which will be followed by a visit to the United States (US).

At the invitation of the British government, the prime minister during his visit to the UK will represent Pakistan at the state funeral of the late monarch in London on September 19, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The premier will also conduct a meeting with Supremo Nawaz Sharif and other top-tier members of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) including Ishaq Dar and members of the federal cabinet during his UK visit.

Later, the premier will visit the United States to participate in the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

This is a developing story