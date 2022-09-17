Will we see more of Ranbir, Alia together on silver screen?

With Bollywood’s latest star couple scoring another post-nuptial success with Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, there have been reports that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor could bring their real-life chemistry to the silver screen once again. But this time, they will have a greater opportunity to let those love sparks fly in a rom-com.

This question and many more were addressed by the couple in a recent interview.

While speaking with India Today, Kapoor reacted to rumors of signing a rom-com wherein he would star alongside his wife.

“Alia and me have a rea-life comedy going on. I don’t know if we need to do a film together.”

Responding to Kapoor’s snide dismissal of the rumors, the Highway actor said, “Yes, I have heard there is some rumor that we are doing a rom-com together.”

But more than Kapoor, his life partner had a more definitive answer about the next project in which fans may see them on screen together.

“Our next film together will be part two for Brahmastra,” Bhatt confirmed.

“Ayan (Mukherji) is so protective of me and Ranbir together that I don’t know if he will let us do anything apart from the Brahmastra films. But like Ranbir said, our life is only a rom-com, so there you go.”

But the Gangubai Kathiawadi in true cryptic style left enough possibility to keep fans guessing.

“You never say never. If something interesting comes up, we will see,” she added.

Bhatt’s statement confirms that Brahmastra Part Two: Dev will see not only the Darlings actor return, but also her real-life husband Ranbir and he may end up reprising his role as Shiva.

Despite these confirmations, the title of the movie, everything else remains up in the air about 2022’s most-anticipated Bollywood movie (RRR was the most surprising production, perhaps even the most entertaining one) although actual he production of the movie may take some time.

The anticipated gap between the two movies means that the couple can find time for some projects - depending on Bhatt’s own health given that she is expecting the couple’s first child.

Not the first movie together

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is not the first movie that the couple have done together.

The two crossed paths on the sets of the 2016 film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in which Kapoor was playing the lead character of Ayan opposite Anushka Sharma and Aishwariya Rai.

Bhatt had a blink-and-miss cameo in the movie as a disk jockey during a disco scene. So small was the scene and her part that the Student of the Year actor was not even properly credited for it.

But soon after the movie, reports started surfacing that Kapoor and Bhatt were dating in late 2017.

In April 2022 the couple tied the knot.

The couple is all set to welcome their first child.

As per reports, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan are planning an all-girls baby shower for Bhatt.