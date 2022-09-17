Making army chief’s appointment controversial emboldens India, says Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned Imran Khan to stop the pursuit of making the appointment of the new army chief controversial as it emboldens India adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shall instate him in accordance with the provisions of the constitution.

The minister was speaking at a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

Shelving Imran Khan’s demand of postponing the appointment of the army chief till August, the defence minister said he will not let Imran Khan put the country at stake and appease India.

“The appointment will be made in November as per schedule,” he outlined during the presser.

He also remarked that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief is rewarding India by promoting political uncertainty in the country.

Earlier in the press conference, Khawaja Asif termed the prime minister’s visit to Samarkand ‘extremely successful’.

He said PM Shehbaz met with the heads of 10 countries during the two-day visit who promised to extend support to the flood-stricken people of Pakistan.

The premier represented Pakistan in the Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Uzbekistan on September 15-16.

Khawaja Asif said the meetings with Chinese, Russian, Iranian, and Turkish heads of state were the highlight of the prime minister’s visit.

“All these countries promised assistance to Pakistan,” he maintained.

The defence minister also announced that the premier will visit China in the first week of November at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He also said that the date of PM’s visit to Russia will be communicated in a few days.

This is a developing story that will be updated accordingly