Wasim breaks silence on Sarfaraz’s exclusion from T20 World Cup, England T20Is

Chief selector Mohammad Wasim has finally broken his silence on excluding former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed from the squads for the upcoming T20 World Cup and the England series.

Sarfaraz’s exclusion from the Pakistan squad was a surprise for many despite having a good form with the bat and behind the stumps in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

However, to defend Mohammad Haris’ selection, Wasim was off the view that the young wicketkeeper is capable to open the batting if needed.

“Since Mohammad Rizwan is an opener, we would only need a reserve wicketkeeper if he (Rizwan) is unfit or unable to bat,” Wasim told The News. In that case we would require an opening batsman and Haris perfectly qualifies for that.“

He believes that former captain cannot make any difference batting at the lower-order. “Usually, the team needs a power hitter at number six or seven,” he added.

“Sarfaraz, however, is back-up wicketkeeper for red-ball cricket where his experience is required. His selection on the team for the T20 World Cup also came under discussion but in the end, we feel that an alternative to Rizwan should be the one who can also open.”