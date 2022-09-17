Ramiz Raja takes a tacit dig at Shahid Afridi over Shaheen Afridi’s rehabilitation

The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja has taken a tacit dig at former captain Shahid Afridi over the latter’s remarks about pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s rehabilitation.

Raja has brushed aside the notion that PCB isn’t taking care of Shaheen, with sources adding that the board will reimburse all the expenses during his ongoing treatment in London.

“How can anyone believe that Shaheen Shah Afridi’s parent body [the PCB] may disown him?” said Raja during a live session on Friday. “This is impossible. It is beyond comprehension that the PCB would leave him on his own to deal with this. This is unfortunate that the uncalled-for controversy has been stoked.”

“For the PCB, players are the most significant stakeholders,” he added. “No other cricket board is doing what the PCB is doing for its players—international and domestic.”

Earlier, Shahid Afridi had claimed that Shaheen was paying for treatment out of his own pocket.

“He has flown out to the UK on his own ticket, he is staying there on his own money, I arranged a doctor for him there, he contacted him there, the PCB is not doing anything in all this. As far as I know he is doing everything about staying there and coordination with doctors,” Afridi said on SAMAA TV’s show Game Set Match.

Additionally, the PCB has revealed that Shaheen is “making excellent progress in his rehabilitation in London and is on track to make a full recovery in time for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022”.

“It goes without saying that the PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all its players requiring any treatment,” it added.

It must be noted that Shaheen suffered a PCL injury in July whilst fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka. He is expected to regain complete fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, though his return to competitive cricket will be decided upon by the PCB Medical Advisory Panel.