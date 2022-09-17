Famous TikToker Alishba Anjum got engaged

One of the most admired TikTokers in Pakistan, Alishba Anjum recently announced her engagement and shared glimpses of the dreamy ceremony with her fans.

On TikTok, Anjum is followed by over 15 million people while Affan Malik - Alishba Anjum’s former long-term boyfriend and now fiancé - is followed by almost 2 million. The two often share pictures and short videos together on their social media accounts.

On September 16, Anjum shared stunning photographs and videos of her engagement on her social media accounts.

She wore a magnificent, bespoke outfit by ace designer “Ali Xeeshan” while “Style by Hassan” ensured she looked glamorous.

Her make-up was done by “SJA Salon” and her jewelry was from “Opal by Madiha”.

A photography studio “SS Photography” shared an adorable video of the couple from their engagement ceremony. In the video, both of them can be seen walking hand in hand on their way to the venue.

Fans of the couple congratulated them on their special day, while some of them are speculating that the couple have got ‘Nikkahfied’.

Earlier this year in August, the couple treated their fans as the two starred in the music video of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s new song Kya Kehna/Zaroori Tha 2.

Anjum is a younger sister of famous TikTok star Jannat Mirza, who starred in the 2022 Punjabi movie Tere Bajre Di Rakhi alongside veteran actor Saima Noor.