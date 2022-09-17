Karachi to remain overcast, get drizzle on Saturday: Met dept

Temperatures in Sindh’s provincial capital remained cool for a second day on Saturday with the sky slightly overcast. The Met office has predicted drizzling in the megacity later in the evening and night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the sky will remain partly cloudy over the next 24-hours.

It also confirmed that there are no chances of rain, however, the city can expect a steady breeze to flow through, reaching speeds of up to 18-20km/hr.

Thereby, the weather is expected to remain pleasant throughout the day.

Furthermore, the weather department has predicted that Karachi will experience temperatures between 31°C to 33°C today.