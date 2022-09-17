Was Sushant Singh murdered? New claim disputes what we know so far

Over two years after his sudden death which shocked the world, a new claim has surfaced suggesting that his death may have had an external element.

In a recent interview, Amir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan has claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered.

The actor believes that despite so many agencies investigating the Raabta actor’s case, the truth will never come out.

Faisal Khan on SSR’s death

Speaking with Times Now Navbharat, Faissal Khan said, “I know that he has been murdered. Whether the case will open or not, only time will tell. There are many agencies involved. The investigation is going on. Sometimes the truth doesn’t even come out. I pray that the truth comes out so that everyone knows.”

Sushan Singh Rajput death case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. The actor is reported to have taken his own life.

After his death, Rajput’s father filed an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was then arrested and interrogated by several agencies. Right now she is out on bail.

SSR’s sister take a dig at Brahmastra

In a recent social media post, Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh shared a picture of the actor and let loose a rant aimed at many of the mainstays of Bollywood, especially the new kids on the block and the established dynasties.

“Sushant’s Brahmastra is enough to destroy this Bollywood,” she wrote, adding, “Bollywood has always wanted to dictate the public, never stopping to show mutual respect and humility.”

“How can we let people like this be the face of our country, which is so rich in moral values?” she asked before answering her own question sarcastically, “Their sorry attempt of winning the public’s love with pretentiousness has failed.”

“Quality and moral values are the only thing that’ll win admiration and respect.”

The investigations on Sushant Singh’s case are currently underway, and his family and friends still prays that the actor gets justice.

Aamir Khan ‘imprisoned’ me

During the same interview, Faissal accused his brother, “Mr. perfectionist” Aamir Khan of kidnapping and imprisoning him while accusing him of being mentally ill.

“I was going through that phase with my family, and then one day, Aamir called to say that he wanted my signatory rights because I am mad and can’t take care of myself. So I was told to declare before a judge that I am incapable of taking care of myself. I couldn’t understand why. So that’s when I decided to leave home.”

Faissal Khan made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with Mela alongside Twinkle Khanna and his brother Aamir Khan. He has worked in several Bollywood movies such as Border Hindustan Ka, Aandhi, Chand Bujh Gaya, Chinar Daastaan-E-Ishq, Oppanda and Faactory.