Prepare flood affectees for a cold winter, says PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the government has so far disbursed around Rs30 billion on flood relief.

He was speaking at a meeting organized on the Noor Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi after the cancelation of his Tank and Mianwali visits.

Poor weather had stalled Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Saturday visit to Mianwali and Tank. The premier was scheduled to review the ongoing work for the rehabilitation of flood survivors but the helicopter of the premier returned from Mianwali due to adverse weather conditions.

The prime minister was scheduled to inaugurate 100 housing units that were constructed for the flood victims of Tank.

During the meeting, the premier was briefed about the relief activities conducted in Balochistan and South Punjab by the relevant authorities.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz said the government has reserved Rs70 billion to spend on the families affected by floods.

“Each family will receive Rs25,000 to help rebuild their lives,” he outlined, adding that the federal government has so far distributed approximately Rs30 billion on flood outreach.

We used the database of the Benazir Income Support Program to disburse these funds, he maintained.

He also said that the government is undertaking a joint survey to make sure that the impact of floods is quantified properly.

“We will collaborate with the provinces to distribute aid and rehabilitate deluge victims,” the premier emphasized.

He urged the local community organizations to collect and provide baby food for flood-affected infants.

“The issue should be addressed on a war footing.”

Future Plans

PM Shehbaz Sharif will leave for the United Kingdom (UK) on Sunday to represent Pakistan at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96 on September 8 at her Balmoral Castle residence.

He will also meet PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during the two-day visit. The premier has scheduled a three-hour-long meeting with his brother to discuss key political and economic issues.

PM Shehbaz will return to Pakistan on Monday after attending the state funeral for the late Queen.

The coffin of the late monarch has been lying at the historic Westminster Hall since Wednesday.

On return from the UK, the premier then has plans to go to the US to attend a United Nations (UN) meeting.

SCO summit

Yesterday, PM Sharif returned from a two-day visit to Uzbekistan where he highlighted the flood’s impact on the lives of millions of Pakistanis.

He also urged the international community at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan to take effective measures to combat climate change or the world will see many more climate-induced disasters in the years to come.

Outlining the plight of the flood victims, he maintained that the flood-affected communities now face the threat of waterborne diseases, absent food security, damaged infrastructure, and lack of holistic assistance due to the scale of the disaster.

Pakistan is battling unprecedented floods due to climate change this year. The UN secretary general called the unusual weather phenomenon’ monsoon on steroids’.