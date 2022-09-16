You may end up taking counterfeit medicine, be cautious buying these 19 drugs

Sindh Drugs Control Administration (SDCA) on Friday seized a huge cache of counterfeit drugs including an Indian medicine, raw material and packaging material as it arrested a suspect running an illegal drug manufacturing factory in Karachi.

A team of drug inspectors comprising Tahir Khanzada, Ghulam Ali Lakho, Shahid Abbasi and Sajid Ali Memon accompained by personnel of law enforcement agencies conducted a raid near Malir Halt in the jurisdiction of Saudabad police station.

The suspect - running an illegal factory manufacturing an Indian medicine unregistered in Pakistan - was identified as Najibullah who hails from Zhob, Balochistan.

Drug Inspector Shahid Abbasi - while talking to the SAMAA DIGITAL - said that one of the painkillers Relief-extra is not registered in Pakistan.

“It is an Indian medicine and they [factory] was manufacturing a spurious product,” he said adding that lifesaving drugs including Meronum 500mg Injection and Meronum 1gm tablet were also being manufactured there.

The samples of counterfeit medicines were also sent to the laboratory for further examination and a case against the suspect has been registered under the Drug Act, 1976.

Be careful buying these

After confiscation of spurious drugs in a spate of raids in Karachi, Lahore and Hyderabad, Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association (PCDA) has cautioned people not to buy the following medicines.

Velosef 500Capsule, Meronum 500mg Injection, Duphaston Tablet, Meronum 1 gm, Caflam Tablet, Risk Injection, Azomax Tablet, Rocephin 1 gm Injection, Rigex Tablet, Decadron Injection, Xanax Tablet, Penro 1gm Injection, Premarin Tablet, Titan Injection, Dicloran 50 mg Tablet, Tenzo Injection, Familla Tablet, Dexxo 600 mg Capsule and Mixel Capsule.

In this regard, PCDA Sindh Chairman Ghulam Hashim Noorani said thousands of counterfeit medicines were seized during raids in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Lahore.

Hence, the association issued an awareness message to warn people.

“People must buy these drugs from authorized distributors only,” Noorani advised.